DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Receives €38.58 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €39.71 ($46.72).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DWS shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.30 ($45.06) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Independent Research set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Pareto Securities set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of ETR:DWS traded down €0.14 ($0.16) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €38.50 ($45.29). The company had a trading volume of 58,648 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €37.05 and its 200 day moving average is €34.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion and a PE ratio of 13.90. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €23.00 ($27.06) and a twelve month high of €38.84 ($45.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 5.21.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

