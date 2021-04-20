DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.90.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of DZS from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of DZS in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DZS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of DZS from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of DZS from $21.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:DZSI opened at $14.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.86. DZS has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $18.94. The company has a market capitalization of $394.91 million, a P/E ratio of -16.14 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.67.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). DZS had a negative net margin of 6.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $88.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DZS will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Dasan Networks, Inc acquired 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $8,400,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,093,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,302,210. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 66.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in DZS by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 224,555 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 19,237 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in DZS by 284.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,219 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 27,550 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in DZS by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in DZS by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 41,813 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in DZS in the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. 26.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DZS

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Korea, and other Asia Pacific Countries. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

