e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Rating Reiterated by DA Davidson

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at DA Davidson in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $34.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $27.00. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.29% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. e.l.f. Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

ELF opened at $29.75 on Tuesday. e.l.f. Beauty has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $29.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.43 and a 200-day moving average of $23.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 156.59 and a beta of 2.02.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $88.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 43,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $1,006,630.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $1,485,711.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 517,755 shares of company stock valued at $13,773,825 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $882,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,824,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $474,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 911,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,963,000 after acquiring an additional 133,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 309.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 7,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.