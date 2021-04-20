Eagle Bancorp (EGBN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st. Analysts expect Eagle Bancorp to post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $91.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.41 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 10.81%. On average, analysts expect Eagle Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ EGBN opened at $54.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.15. Eagle Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $57.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.37%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EGBN shares. G.Research lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Gabelli restated a “hold” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

