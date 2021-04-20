easyJet (LON:EZJ) Receives “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

easyJet (LON:EZJ)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 960 ($12.54) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EZJ. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,125 ($14.70) target price on easyJet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 710 ($9.28) price target on shares of easyJet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 840 ($10.97) price objective on shares of easyJet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 916.71 ($11.98).

Shares of LON EZJ opened at GBX 961.80 ($12.57) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 991.42 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 799.02. easyJet has a 52-week low of GBX 445.70 ($5.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,063.50 ($13.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.20, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of £4.40 billion and a PE ratio of -3.64.

In related news, insider Moni Mannings acquired 2,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 763 ($9.97) per share, with a total value of £20,005.86 ($26,137.78). Also, insider Julie Southern purchased 1,943 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,024 ($13.38) per share, for a total transaction of £19,896.32 ($25,994.67).

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

