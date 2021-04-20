easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reissued their hold rating on shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) in a report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on EJTTF. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded easyJet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:EJTTF opened at $13.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.82. easyJet has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $14.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.94.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

