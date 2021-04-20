EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Short Interest Up 33.3% in March

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the March 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal stock opened at $60.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.30. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 1 year low of $39.82 and a 1 year high of $69.49.

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transportation, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Brazil, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments. It primarily generates electricity through hydro, CCGT, coal, wind, solar, nuclear, and cogeneration sources.

