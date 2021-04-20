Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Updates Q2 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) updated its second quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.54-0.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.25-1.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.25 billion.Edwards Lifesciences also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.07-2.27 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.09.

Shares of EW stock traded up $1.07 on Tuesday, reaching $89.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,929,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,716,838. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.06. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $66.23 and a 1 year high of $92.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $55.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $298,909.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,907. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $5,769,853.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,073,340.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 320,430 shares of company stock valued at $26,913,226 over the last 90 days. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

