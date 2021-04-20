Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock Position Lifted by Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,146 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EA. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,915,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at $13,785,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,202 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 436.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 18,570 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 15,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 24,013 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $140.60. 33,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,748,735. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.15 and a 52-week high of $150.30. The stock has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.92 and its 200 day moving average is $134.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total value of $13,262,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,090.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total transaction of $44,497.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,423 shares in the company, valued at $866,077.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,710 shares of company stock valued at $16,346,419. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.23.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

