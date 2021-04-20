Elite Education Group International (NASDAQ:EEIQ) Trading Down 4.7%

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2021

Elite Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ)’s stock price dropped 4.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.70 and last traded at $5.89. Approximately 681,071 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 3,180,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.18.

About Elite Education Group International (NASDAQ:EEIQ)

Elite Education Group International Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides study abroad and post-study services to Chinese students in the United States. It offers international English proficiency test counseling, registration, and test placement services for students with no or poor language skills; admission application services; visa counseling and guidance services; logistical and organizational support for the student applicants prior their departure to the educational institutions; pick-up and welcome services; and dormitory services, as well as catering, academic guidance, internship, and shuttle bus services.

