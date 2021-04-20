Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) and Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Head to Head Comparison

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) and Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Elys Game Technology and Coupa Software’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elys Game Technology $35.58 million 2.51 -$9.27 million ($0.59) -6.90 Coupa Software $389.72 million 49.62 -$90.83 million ($0.67) -393.24

Elys Game Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Coupa Software. Coupa Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Elys Game Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.6% of Elys Game Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 41.4% of Elys Game Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Coupa Software shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Elys Game Technology and Coupa Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elys Game Technology -11.14% -39.81% -15.50% Coupa Software -29.17% -12.12% -2.80%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Elys Game Technology and Coupa Software, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elys Game Technology 0 0 2 0 3.00 Coupa Software 1 8 11 1 2.57

Elys Game Technology currently has a consensus price target of $7.39, suggesting a potential upside of 81.57%. Coupa Software has a consensus price target of $328.73, suggesting a potential upside of 24.77%. Given Elys Game Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Elys Game Technology is more favorable than Coupa Software.

Summary

Elys Game Technology beats Coupa Software on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Elys Game Technology Company Profile

Elys Game Technology, Corp., a vertically integrated leisure gaming company, provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe and North America. It offers a range of online and offline leisure gaming services, including lottery, casino gaming, sports betting, traditional online casino games, live online casino games, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; and operates betting platform software services for leisure betting establishments. The company provides its products through physical, land-based retail locations; website, newgioco.it or commercial webskins linked to its principal website; and mobile devices under under the Newgioco brand name, as well as under the trade names of Aleabet, OriginalBet, LovingBet, and Elys. It serves 79,000 online user accounts through 1,200 Web cafÃ©s, 7 corners, and 117 agency locations. The company was formerly known as Newgioco Group, Inc. and changed its name to Elys Game Technology, Corp. in November 2020. Elys Game Technology, Corp. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers specialized modules, including strategic sourcing, contract management, contingent workforce, supplier risk management, supply chain design and planning, treasury management, and spend analysis. Its customers include businesses in various industries, including healthcare and pharmaceuticals, retail, financial services, manufacturing, and technology. The company markets its platform primarily through a direct sales force. Coupa Software Incorporated was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

