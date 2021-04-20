Energean (LON:ENOG) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Energean (LON:ENOG) in a report issued on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,090 ($14.24) target price on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Energean from GBX 1,056 ($13.80) to GBX 1,029 ($13.44) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of ENOG opened at GBX 810 ($10.58) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.72, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 877.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 759.78. Energean has a 52 week low of GBX 438 ($5.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 987.90 ($12.91). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.67.

In other Energean news, insider Karen Simon acquired 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 884 ($11.55) per share, for a total transaction of £101,660 ($132,819.44).

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Greece, Israel, Montenegro, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in 18 leases and licenses in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

