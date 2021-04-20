Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Based in San Leandro, California, ENERGY RECOVERY, INC. is a leading global developer and manufacturer of highly efficient energy recovery devices utilized in the water desalination industry. Energy Recovery, Inc. operates primarily in the sea water reverse osmosis segment of the desalination industry.ERI manufactures ultra-high efficiency recovery products and technology, specifically the ERI PX Pressure Exchanger, that are among the enabling technologies driving the rapid growth in seawater reverse osmosis desalination, and are helping to make desalination affordable worldwide. “

ERII has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI raised Energy Recovery from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Energy Recovery in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.83.

Energy Recovery stock opened at $18.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.55 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.80. Energy Recovery has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $20.25.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $26.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.12 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 20.61%. On average, research analysts expect that Energy Recovery will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Rodney Clemente sold 1,731 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $28,596.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,543.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Farshad Ghasripoor sold 9,121 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $126,599.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 80,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,732.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,492 shares of company stock valued at $2,353,024 in the last ninety days. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Energy Recovery during the fourth quarter valued at about $502,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Energy Recovery by 386.4% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,004,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,698,000 after purchasing an additional 797,805 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Energy Recovery by 1,969.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 77,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 73,661 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Energy Recovery by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,266,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,556,000 after purchasing an additional 367,324 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Energy Recovery during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,228,000. 40.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for industrial fluid-flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. It designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs, such as our hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation pumps.

