Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enerplus Corporation, formerly known as Enerplus Resources, is an independent oil and gas production company with resources across Western Canada and the United States. The Company’s resource plays include shallow gas/coal bed methane, tight gas, crude oil waterfloods, Bakken/Tight oil and oil sands located in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Enerplus Corporation is based in Alberta, Canada. “

Get Enerplus alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Enerplus from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Enerplus from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Enerplus from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Enerplus from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Shares of ERF stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.03. 2,262,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,263,053. Enerplus has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $5.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 3.18.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 130.21%. The business had revenue of $149.72 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Enerplus by 24.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 354,811 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after buying an additional 69,660 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Enerplus by 106.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,709 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 32,795 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enerplus in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Enerplus by 72.4% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 48,773 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 20,481 shares during the period. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its stake in Enerplus by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 69,133 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 10,175 shares during the period. 50.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enerplus (ERF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.