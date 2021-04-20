Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Has $968,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 28.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oldfather Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $213.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,459,832. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.37. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $135.87 and a fifty-two week high of $217.47.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.