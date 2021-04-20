Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 81,606 Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 81,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,437,000. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises about 5.8% of Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 161,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,592,000 after buying an additional 12,487 shares in the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 340,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,096,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $560,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,601,000. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VXF traded down $3.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.13. 5,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,922. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $94.39 and a twelve month high of $189.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.40.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.