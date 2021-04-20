Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Sells 152 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 4.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 73,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.92. 169,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,355,482. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $45.42 and a 52 week high of $77.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.73.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

