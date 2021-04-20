Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 66,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,851,000. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF makes up 2.4% of Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MOO. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,285,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,981,000.

MOO traded down $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.44. 258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,015. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.45. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.33 and a fifty-two week high of $91.00.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

