ENI (NYSE:E) Upgraded to Neutral by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ENI (NYSE:E) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

E has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of ENI from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ENI from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ENI from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of ENI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.

E opened at $24.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12. ENI has a fifty-two week low of $13.36 and a fifty-two week high of $25.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.26 billion, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.38 and its 200 day moving average is $20.71.

ENI (NYSE:E) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. ENI had a negative net margin of 19.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $14.24 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that ENI will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of E. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ENI by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,895 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 19,504 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ENI in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,438,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ENI in the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ENI in the 3rd quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ENI during the 3rd quarter worth $307,000.

ENI Company Profile

