Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Price Target Raised to $119.00 at Morgan Stanley

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $109.00 to $119.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ETR. Evercore ISI upgraded Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.42.

Entergy stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $107.26. The stock had a trading volume of 990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Entergy has a 1-year low of $85.78 and a 1-year high of $113.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.19.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total value of $187,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $377,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Entergy during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

