Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Analysts expect Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) to announce earnings per share of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Envista’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.25. Envista posted earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 933.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Envista will report full year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $2.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Envista.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Envista had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $732.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NVST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Envista from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Envista from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Envista from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Envista from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Envista currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.14.

Shares of NVST stock traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $42.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,572,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,242,765. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Envista has a 12-month low of $14.73 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -325.31 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.34.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Kappler sold 13,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $576,303.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,671,862.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 114,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $4,656,096.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,232 shares in the company, valued at $24,361,093.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 284,127 shares of company stock worth $11,901,061 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Envista in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Envista by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 77,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Envista by 596.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Envista in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Envista by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

