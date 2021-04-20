EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Bought by Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EPAM. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EPAM traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $446.15. 2,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,610. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.22 and a 52-week high of $449.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a PE ratio of 82.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $389.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $356.58.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $723.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.22 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. Analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EPAM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $404.00 to $442.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $433.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, VTB Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EPAM Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.08.

In other news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.86, for a total transaction of $938,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,177,011.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.01, for a total value of $1,323,931.21. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,621 shares of company stock valued at $3,524,022. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

