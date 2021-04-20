Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.29 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $67.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 1-year low of $53.52 and a 1-year high of $68.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 69.38%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity LifeStyle Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

