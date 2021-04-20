Ergo Price Up 0.7% This Week (ERG)

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 20th. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.52 or 0.00006303 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $112.64 million and $693,144.00 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55,824.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,315.00 or 0.04146956 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $972.24 or 0.01741617 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $262.10 or 0.00469508 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.10 or 0.00740008 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $305.17 or 0.00546662 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.01 or 0.00060931 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $250.97 or 0.00449571 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $136.68 or 0.00244836 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org . Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Buying and Selling Ergo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

