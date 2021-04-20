EtherGem Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $5,792.00 (EGEM)

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded down 14.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. During the last seven days, EtherGem has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. EtherGem has a market cap of $892,249.30 and $5,792.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EtherGem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0458 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.49 or 0.00067724 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00020568 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000346 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.80 or 0.00091161 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $366.80 or 0.00645467 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00045397 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

EtherGem (CRYPTO:EGEM) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EtherGem’s official message board is bctann.egem.io . The official website for EtherGem is egem.io . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EtherGem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EtherGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

