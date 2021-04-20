Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Receives $111.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ERFSF opened at $112.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.01 and a 200-day moving average of $273.15. Eurofins Scientific has a twelve month low of $48.60 and a twelve month high of $112.50. The firm has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.78 and a beta of 0.82.

Eurofins Scientific SE, through its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 200,000 analytical methods for evaluating the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of biological substances and products, as well as for clinical diagnostic.

