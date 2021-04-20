Evercore ISI Begins Coverage on Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA)

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.08.

Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $34.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 2.19. Sunnova Energy International has a fifty-two week low of $9.98 and a fifty-two week high of $57.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.51.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $38.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.41 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 113.82% and a negative return on equity of 18.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Walter A. Baker sold 4,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $183,623.10. Also, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 88,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $4,352,409.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,013,077.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 162,923 shares of company stock valued at $7,728,390.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

