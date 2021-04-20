Evercore ISI Lowers PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) to Outperform

Evercore ISI downgraded shares of PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PPD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of PPD from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday. William Blair cut shares of PPD from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of PPD in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of PPD in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PPD from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPD opened at $46.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.19 billion and a PE ratio of 308.00. PPD has a twelve month low of $21.46 and a twelve month high of $46.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.86 and its 200 day moving average is $35.87.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. PPD had a net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PPD will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David S. Simmons sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,139,958. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David S. Simmons sold 77,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $2,929,240.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 669,999 shares in the company, valued at $25,466,661.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 282,492 shares of company stock worth $10,997,846.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of PPD during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of PPD during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PPD by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPD during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of PPD during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

