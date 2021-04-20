Everest (ID) Price Down 26.9% Over Last Week

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 20th. One Everest coin can now be purchased for $1.06 or 0.00001891 BTC on popular exchanges. Everest has a total market capitalization of $123.38 million and approximately $5.65 million worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Everest has traded 26.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.24 or 0.00063031 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.00 or 0.00282613 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004414 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $552.43 or 0.00988123 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00025847 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $369.55 or 0.00661001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55,578.42 or 0.99411501 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Everest Profile

Everest’s launch date was December 11th, 2018. The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg . Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Everest Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

