EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.57.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EVER shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of EverQuote from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of EverQuote in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

In related news, General Counsel David W. Mason sold 1,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $63,486.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 117,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,162,279.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Darryl Auguste sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,856 shares in the company, valued at $2,942,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,230 shares of company stock worth $4,377,228 over the last three months. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in EverQuote during the third quarter worth $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in EverQuote by 141.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in EverQuote by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in EverQuote by 6,143.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 43,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. 60.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EverQuote stock traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 534 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,016. EverQuote has a 52-week low of $31.50 and a 52-week high of $63.44. The company has a market cap of $937.68 million, a PE ratio of -107.00 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.49 and its 200 day moving average is $39.80.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $97.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EverQuote will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

