Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target Increased to $237.00 by Analysts at Truist

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price objective raised by Truist from $170.00 to $237.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a peer perform rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Expedia Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Expedia Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $151.09.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $175.62 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.60. The firm has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a PE ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 1.74. Expedia Group has a 1 year low of $55.23 and a 1 year high of $187.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post -8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total transaction of $259,738.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,898.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $97,875.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,093 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 614 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 5,527 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

