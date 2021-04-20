Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Position Lessened by Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 98.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 549,126 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $1,648,683,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 223.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,656,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $645,365,000 after purchasing an additional 10,818,671 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,392,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,005,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927,441 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,910,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 463,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584,657 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE XOM opened at $56.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.81. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $62.55.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Raymond James raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.26.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

