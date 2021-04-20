F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $305.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:FNB opened at $12.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. F.N.B. has a one year low of $5.86 and a one year high of $13.82. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.82 and a 200-day moving average of $10.25.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.68%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Read More: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.