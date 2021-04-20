Faceter (FACE) Trading 0.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. In the last week, Faceter has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Faceter coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Faceter has a total market cap of $648,595.17 and approximately $2,154.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Faceter

Faceter (CRYPTO:FACE) is a coin. Faceter’s total supply is 938,495,362 coins and its circulating supply is 470,477,311 coins. Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Faceter is tokensale.faceter.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

