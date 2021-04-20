FairCoin (FAIR) Trading Down 10.2% Over Last 7 Days

FairCoin (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. One FairCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0710 or 0.00000127 BTC on major exchanges. FairCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.78 million and approximately $9,989.00 worth of FairCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FairCoin has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005894 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 35.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.89 or 0.00117999 BTC.

FairCoin Profile

FairCoin (CRYPTO:FAIR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2014. FairCoin’s total supply is 53,193,831 coins. FairCoin’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FairCoin is https://reddit.com/r/faircoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

FairCoin Coin Trading

