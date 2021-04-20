Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $33.06 Per Share (TSE:FFH)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) – Cormark increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Fairfax Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 15th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now forecasts that the company will earn $33.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $11.84. Cormark currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $675.00 target price on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Fairfax Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $14.72 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $17.64 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $17.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $83.07 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $16.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $17.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $19.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $19.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $72.32 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FFH. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$600.00 to C$625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$450.00 to C$694.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$500.00 to C$550.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$610.00 to C$630.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

TSE:FFH opened at C$570.42 on Monday. Fairfax Financial has a 1 year low of C$319.37 and a 1 year high of C$580.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$542.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$466.77. The stock has a market cap of C$15.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.57.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$42.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$17.86 by C$24.73. The firm had revenue of C$8.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.98 billion.

In other Fairfax Financial news, insider Andrew Barnard sold 2,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$552.99, for a total transaction of C$1,246,989.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$29,519,094.49.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

