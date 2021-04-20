Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fastly Inc. provides infrastructure software. The Company offers cloud computing, image optimization, security, edge computer technology and streaming solutions. Fastly Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Fastly from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Fastly from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastly has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.69.

Shares of Fastly stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $66.46. 2,466,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,659,951. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.84 and a beta of 1.34. Fastly has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $136.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a current ratio of 7.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.49.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $82.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.48 million. On average, analysts expect that Fastly will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total value of $925,379.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 349,742 shares in the company, valued at $22,439,446.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 2,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total value of $221,693.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 255,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,158,168.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 286,687 shares of company stock valued at $23,339,615. 24.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in Fastly by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 15,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 8,365 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Fastly by 31.6% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 30.0% during the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastly in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 31.6% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

