FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,052 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PPG shares. Argus lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Vertical Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.72.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $168.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.21 and a 200-day moving average of $142.52. The stock has a market cap of $39.99 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $172.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.52.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

