FDx Advisors Inc. Has $755,000 Stock Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,127 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.13.

The Blackstone Group stock opened at $79.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.23 billion, a PE ratio of 74.11 and a beta of 1.33. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.05 and a 52 week high of $80.21.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.7175 dividend. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.23%.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

