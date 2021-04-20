FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases 748 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 1.7% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 1.7% in the first quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 56,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,394,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 13.1% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 49,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,404,000 after buying an additional 5,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Celanese from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Celanese from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Celanese from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.79.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $100,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,864.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total value of $922,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,598.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $158.27 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $69.69 and a 12 month high of $159.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

