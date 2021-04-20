FDx Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Elastic were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,543,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,661,000 after acquiring an additional 925,846 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,080,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,387,000 after acquiring an additional 395,480 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,978,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,125,000 after acquiring an additional 111,463 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,432,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,381,000 after purchasing an additional 93,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 142.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,347,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,893,000 after purchasing an additional 792,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Elastic alerts:

In other Elastic news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total value of $1,692,674.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,477,495.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total value of $1,027,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,965.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,468 shares of company stock worth $17,628,196 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ESTC. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Elastic from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Elastic from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Elastic in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Elastic in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.65.

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $123.14 on Tuesday. Elastic has a 1-year low of $57.04 and a 1-year high of $176.49. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.09 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.89.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.30. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 24.21%. The firm had revenue of $157.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.47 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.