FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 2,583 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 32.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,364 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,583 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $381,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,899 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,692 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. FIX downgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.11.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total transaction of $92,811,881.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,234,491.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 410,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total value of $53,946,527.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at $423,031,456.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,035,000 shares of company stock worth $267,991,487. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE WMT opened at $139.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.22. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.01 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.62%.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

