FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 73 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 806 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,808,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,060,676,000 after acquiring an additional 41,066 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,403,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,599,178,000 after acquiring an additional 47,169 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 345,297 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $393,529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth $253,400,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 209,423 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $238,675,000 after buying an additional 15,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,002.89.

In related news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,218.00, for a total value of $45,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,026. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Patrick Kaltenbach purchased 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,170.00 per share, with a total value of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,220. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $18,886,523 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,277.29 on Tuesday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $661.32 and a 52 week high of $1,288.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,145.60 and its 200-day moving average is $1,137.70. The company has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a PE ratio of 53.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.72 by $0.54. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. The company had revenue of $937.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.78 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

