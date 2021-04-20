FDx Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 33.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Ferrari by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,996,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,620,000 after acquiring an additional 322,796 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Italy raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 1,993,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,594,000 after buying an additional 165,750 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at about $439,841,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,800,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,361,000 after buying an additional 240,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,362,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,686,000 after buying an additional 57,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ferrari from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ferrari from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ferrari has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.30.

RACE opened at $212.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.26. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $147.08 and a 1-year high of $233.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. Ferrari had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $1.0445 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

