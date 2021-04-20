Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Sold by CMH Wealth Management LLC

CMH Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 4.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 327,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,899 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises approximately 6.5% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $17,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FBND. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 26,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.86. 574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,541. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.62 and a 200 day moving average of $53.84. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.13 and a fifty-two week high of $55.41.

