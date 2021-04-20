Financial Consulate Inc. Has $1.60 Million Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 0.6% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 926.5% in the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,291,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,695,000 after buying an additional 2,067,826 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8,971.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,983,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,700 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,527,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,435,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,182,000 after purchasing an additional 542,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 216.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 748,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,017,000 after purchasing an additional 511,830 shares during the last quarter.

SCHD traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138,509. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $47.64 and a 12 month high of $75.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.33.

