Financial Consulate Inc. Has $13.16 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Financial Consulate Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 349,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,876 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 5.3% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $13,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 9,858 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $6,988,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 17,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period.

SCHF traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.59. 94,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,803,453. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $25.94 and a one year high of $39.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.79.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

