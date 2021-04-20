Financial Consulate Inc. Purchases 343 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Financial Consulate Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,843 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VMC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,604,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,424,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,921 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,921,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $729,946,000 after purchasing an additional 107,940 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,634,344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,390,000 after purchasing an additional 64,999 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,328,546 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $197,021,000 after purchasing an additional 20,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth $172,711,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

In other Vulcan Materials news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $36,661.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,230.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vulcan Materials stock traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $174.82. 8,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,553. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $88.60 and a 1-year high of $177.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $169.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 10.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 31.49%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VMC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Stephens upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.32.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.