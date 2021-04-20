Financial Consulate Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,106 The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 37,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.41.

In related news, Director William S. Haraf sold 7,866 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $481,792.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,378,827.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,241 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $152,253.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,342,137 shares of company stock worth $79,336,316. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

SCHW stock traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.28. 245,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,429,395. The company has a market capitalization of $116.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $31.63 and a twelve month high of $68.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.12.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

