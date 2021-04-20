Financial Consulate Inc. Sells 196 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Financial Consulate Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,585,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,065,000.

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $1.56 on Tuesday, reaching $257.75. The company had a trading volume of 25,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,244. The company’s fifty day moving average is $244.97 and its 200-day moving average is $237.31. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $156.87 and a 1-year high of $261.80.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

